GRCM: Where creativity unfolds

The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum has always been a place where imagination takes center stage—and this summer, that mission has come to life in brilliant color through its Artist in Residence program, which continues throughout August.

This vibrant seasonal program invites professional working artists into the museum to guide hands-on artmaking experiences designed for kids and families. Each month features a new local artist who brings their own creative vision to life through interactive workshops and drop-in activities.

“We are so grateful for the opportunity to bring professional working artists into the museum to lead programming,” says Maggie Lancaster, CEO of the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum. “The arts are such an important part of early childhood that promote thinking creatively.”

Three West Michigan artists were selected for this year’s program: Grace Muchmore, Mahsa Alafar, and Von Ether. Each one has led four weeks of art programming this summer, offering children the chance to explore everything from mixed media sculpture to cultural storytelling to origami.

“Allowing children to see that being an artist is an option for a professional career choice is so powerful,” says Lacey Latsko, Director of Education & Play at GRCM. “Exposure to the arts is something every child should have. Art inspires innovation and creative thinking. Creating art is also a very fun way to play, which is what the children’s museum is all about. The return of this program is a huge step forward in our programming.”

August’s featured artist is Von Ether, a Grand Rapids-born audio-visual designer whose multidisciplinary work spans music production, fashion, and multimedia storytelling. Visitors can take part in Origami Workshops led by Von on select Saturdays this month. These drop-in sessions run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on August 16 and August 30, and are included with general admission—no registration required.

Each session includes artist-led tutorials, take-home folding guides, and a raffle entry for those who complete a model. Prizes include origami books and colorful paper, and every child earns a sticker just for participating.

The Artist in Residence program is part of the museum’s broader mission to foster creativity through play. Located at 11 Sheldon Ave NE in downtown Grand Rapids, the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum offers hands-on exhibits and programs for children ages 0–10 and their caregivers. Regular admission is $12 per person, with discounted rates available for seniors, teachers, military, and qualifying families through Museums for All.

To learn more about the Artist in Residence program or view the full schedule, visit grcm.org.