Next ‘Detroit-style’ pizzeria set for West Michigan

A second “Detroit-style” pizza restaurant is in the works for West Michigan.

Farmington Hills-based Buddy’s is planning to open a location in Portage, at 5314 S. Westnedge Ave., inside a former Old Chicago restaurant, according to the company today.

The restaurant will open in 2020.

“We’re looking forward to finally bringing Buddy’s pizza to the Kalamazoo area,” said Wes Pikula, chief brand officer, Buddy’s. “We have a lot of original Detroit-style pizza lovers on the west side of Michigan.”

The 7,700-square-foot-space will be renovated to feature “elements from Buddy’s Detroit-area roots” and “its handmade way of doing things.”

The first Buddy’s location in the region is in Kentwood.

Menu

In addition to serving Buddy’s signature “Detroit-style pizzas,” the restaurant will feature gluten-free pizza, salads, burgers, sandwiches, beer, wine and more.

Buddy’s offers dine-in service, takeout and delivery through DoorDash.

Buddy’s

Founded in 1946 in Detroit, Buddy’s serves “Detroit-style” square deep-dish pizzas with thick and crispy crusts, originally inspired by Sicilian recipes.

Its first pizza was baked in a blue steel pan formerly used to hold car parts, giving the pie the square shape and “Detroit-style” moniker.

The pizza is created by layering double-proofed dough, then meats, Wisconsin brick cheese and three stripes of fresh pizza sauce.

Buddy’s has received the Michigan Restaurant Neighbor Award for the past seven years.

Photo: Courtesy Buddy’s