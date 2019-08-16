Candy shop doubles its space

A West Michigan candy company has unveiled a newly renovated store.

Cosmic Candy Company is celebrating the grand re-opening of its store inside RiverTown Crossings in Grandville on Aug. 16.

The new location is on the lower level of the mall and at least twice the size of Cosmic Candy’s original store on the upper level. It also sits across from Build-A-Bear Workshop and near the children’s play area, making it ideal for families with children.

The RiverTown Crossings store technically never closed, as renovations for the new store were complete and employees moved everything from the original store downstairs Sunday night after closing. The company had a soft opening the following morning.

Cosmic Candy also will have a social media contest for Facebook followers starting Aug. 16 and ending Aug. 31. Customers who post a photo with their favorite store purchases and tag Cosmic Candy Company could win a Cosmic Candy gift card or a family game.

Cosmic Candy was founded in Pentwater in 2006 and has three stores in Pentwater, Grandville and Grand Rapids.

Photo via fb.com