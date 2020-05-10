New Holland plans virtual release for Dragon’s Milk

New Holland Dragon's Milk 1 of 4

Dragons don’t catch COVID-19.

New Holland Brewing Co. announced the return of its legendary imperial stout, Dragon’s Milk Triple Mash, and in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the brewery will implement its first-ever online beer release, honoring Triple Mash with a virtual “Day of the Dragon.”

Dragon’s Milk brand manager Dominic Bergquist sees the bright side of this virtual release.

“Dragon’s Milk has always been about celebration and creating savored moments,” he said. “The online release allows us to still get these awesome brews to our fans for them to enjoy at home and celebrate the arrival of summer, backyard bonfires and, hopefully, a s’more or two. While we aren’t able to raise a glass together, this batch of Reserves is certainly worthy of a virtual cheers.”

Two new Dragon’s Milk Reserve variants join Triple Mash for “Day of the Dragon”: Stroopwafel and Scotch Barrel Aged-Stout with Marshmallow & Dark Chocolate (2020 Reserve 2). The first finds inspiration from the classic Dutch cookie with caramel, vanilla, cinnamon and roasted coffee beans. The second is meant to replicate campfire vibes.

Fans of the mythic stout can place orders from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. May 16. New Holland Mug Club members will receive an access code via email for early entrance, starting at 10:30 a.m. Drinkers can select their preferred location for pickup — Knickerbocker in Grand Rapids or Pub on 8th in Holland — which will start June 1.

Orders of Triple Mash are limited to two cases, or 12 four-packs, per person. Proxies will be allowed, but all individuals must present a copy of the order confirmation upon arrival at either New Holland Brewing location.

Stroopwafel and 2020 Reserve 2 will be available for order online at the same time with no limits. Stroopwafel will only be available at New Holland brewpubs, while 2020 Reserve 2 will be distributed throughout the Dragon’s Milk footprint.