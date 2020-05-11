Marcona on Lyon closes permanently

The co-owner and chef of a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant that opened in Midtown in late 2018 said he and his business partner are permanently closing the restaurant.

Matt Overdevest, chef and co-founder with Kameel Chamelly of Marcona on Lyon, said Friday that the restaurant located at 623 Lyon St. NE in Grand Rapids will not reopen when the stay-at-home order lifts at the end of the month.

“The current and short-term business environment is not healthy for our small restaurant to continue,” Overdevest said in a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page. “We have had a clear-eyed look at the big picture moving forward, and it is not sustainable for our business model.”

Overdevest went on to express his gratitude “to our loyal team, guests, neighbors and friends” for making his dream to open Marcona a reality.

“We will all come out in different places, but as long as we try to keep positive things like empathy, community and love in front of our thoughts, we will be all right. I have high hopes that the community at large will rally and support the local restaurants, bars, grocers, wine shops, farmers and small businesses that contribute so much vibrancy to the fabric of our lives.”

Overdevest said he will be pivoting to start an in-home chef service called Steadfast Supper Club “that will bring the restaurant dining experience to you.”

More information on that venture is available at steadfastsupperclub.com.