The 411 on 616 Kabob

When Mr. Gyro on Alpine closed early last year in 2023, it left a hole in my heart. More than that, it left a gap in the marketplace. Where else could one get a gyro, and lightning fast like the longstanding Walker establishment offered? Enter “616 Kebab Stop Mediterranean Cuisine.” Phew. That’s quite a mouthful (much like the pleasantly large gyro it serves).

When this casual Mediterranean eatery (formerly relegated to one location: a strip mall in Allendale) opened up its second location at 2232 Plainfield Ave. NE, in the Creston business district, word spread like wildfire. As a huge fan of gyros and Mediterranean cuisine in general, I was in hot pursuit, and got there before the end of the first week of business back in October (2023).

There may have been a time in our city’s not-too-distant past that just being the new kid on the block and offering something other than typical American fare might have been enough to cause a post-opening boom. But as the diversity of the city has increased, so too have the number of ethnic restaurants– everything from Bosnian food to Pho and Korean BBQ can now be had within the confines of our mini-metropolis.

I stopped in late afternoon on a wet Tuesday and the place was hopping beyond what would normally be considered lunch hour or the dinnertime rush. Despite a longish line, the service was prompt…speedy, even.