Captivating musical performance to accompany ‘Godfather’

The Grand Rapids Symphony orchestra will perform Nino Rota’s score set to a live projection of “The Godfather.” Directed by Francis Ford Coppola, who co-wrote the screenplay with Mario Puzo (based on Puzo’s best-selling 1969 book), the film stars Marlon Brando and Al Pacino as Italian gangsters caught up in the family business. This one-of-a-kind live music experience takes place at DeVos Performance Hall with John Varineau conducting.

The performance takes place Jan. 5, 2024, 7 p.m. at DeVos Performance Hall. Purchase tickets here.