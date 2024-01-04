Captivating musical performance to accompany ‘Godfather’

Grand Rapids Symphony takes on the music of Coppola’s classic gangster drama while film screens
Salvatore Corsitto as "Bonasera" and Marlon Brando as "Don Vito Corleone" in Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather. Photo courtesy of Grand Rapids Symphony and Cineconcerts.

The Grand Rapids Symphony orchestra will perform Nino Rota’s score set to a live projection of “The Godfather.” Directed by Francis Ford Coppola, who co-wrote the screenplay with Mario Puzo (based on Puzo’s best-selling 1969 book), the film stars Marlon Brando and Al Pacino as Italian gangsters caught up in the family business. This one-of-a-kind live music experience takes place at DeVos Performance Hall with John Varineau conducting.

The performance takes place Jan. 5, 2024, 7 p.m. at DeVos Performance Hall. Purchase tickets here.

