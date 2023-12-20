Thai ‘comfort food’

Photos by Jessika Cesilia Perez

It was over ten years ago now that a high school friend put me onto the Thai tea at Siri Thai Kitchen. They are my Thai tea go-to when in Holland. Under a new name and ownership, 2 Dragons (301 N. River Avenue) shows that change can be deliciously good. The ownership of this family-owned institution has been passed down to a younger generation.

I only dined at this location maybe once before in my life when it was still Siri Thai Kitchen and had their noodles a couple times via takeout. I’m a pad see ew fanatic but switched it up and chose the spicy red curry with tofu, as my curry options were narrowed due to availability (a relief to an indecisive person like me).

The interior of the restaurant looked familiar, though newly placed artificial flowers climbing everywhere added a nice touch against the otherwise dark interior scheme. Since my date and I had chosen to dine in for dinner, the lunch buffet table (11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Monday – Saturday) was empty.

After receiving my Thai tea (still very sweet and creamy), the tofu tod appetizer I chose came. A fried tofu with a sauce for dipping, it was very simple and nice. I was expecting a little more peanut flavor, as that ingredient stood out from the menu. I felt “eater’s remorse” that I should have ordered something more complex like the spring rolls, but I’ll save that for next time.

“Is the spice level comfortable for you?” asked our server Tee, checking back with us. For someone who used to make my own wet burritos from the Taco Bell dollar menu (using eight or more ‘fire’ packets, yikes!), the curry was a good amount of heat for me to taste the spices and not force me to down my Thai tea at once. The veggies and broth in my dish had so much going on with the flavors that I couldn’t attach a word to describe it other than ‘delicious.’ I know I must come back for the Dragon Egg Drop Soup and Garlic Sky Fire Stir Fry — my “almost” orders.

Only one pick up order stopped by and a large television showing saxophone covers played, filling an otherwise quiet room.

My date’s opinion on the Three Dragon Delight (a stir-fry with shrimp, chicken, and beef) was that it is filling, has a good portion size, and was moderately spicy.

The at-times tricky parking shouldn’t turn anyone off from visiting 2 Dragons Cuisine. If you’re near the northside of Holland, check them out.

2 Dragons Cuisine

301 N River Ave, Holland, MI 49424

(616) 298-8423