Editor’s pick

One of my favorite summer treats is ice cream. In West Michigan, we are lucky to have Hudsonville Ice Cream in our backyard. Every summer, the ice cream maker releases its limited-edition summer flavors and this year, its offerings include the return of Blueberry Cobbler and the newly created American Fireworks.

Blueberry Cobbler combines creamy vanilla ice cream swirled with Michigan blueberry sauce and sugar-dusted pie crust pieces, while American Fireworks is a sweet and sour ice cream base mixed with ribbons of sour cherry swirl and a special never-before-used ingredient from Hudsonville: blue popping candy.

You can find both flavors at local grocery stores as well as in many area ice cream parlors. Get yourself a heaping scoop while you can and do your best to eat it before it melts!

Charlsie Dewey

Managing editor, Grand Rapids Magazine