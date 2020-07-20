Celebrate Princess Day at John Ball Zoo

Whether fairy or wizard, prince or princess, John Ball Zoo is inviting everyone to come in costume for Princess Day.

While dressed as their favorite characters, guests on Tuesday can meet special royalty visiting throughout the day, including Ice Queen, Ice Princess, Cinderella, Frog Princess, Wayfinder, Jasmine, Ariel, and Belle thanks to Olivia Grace & Company.

However, John Ball Zoo noted the princess meet and greets will be different this year.

Instead of individual photo opportunities with each character, guests will have the chance to meet and take photos with up to three characters in specified meet-and-greet locations. For the safety of the performers and guests, these magical interactions will be from a safe distance of 6 feet apart.

Guests will need to adhere to the state’s masks guidelines for both the zoo’s indoor and outdoor locations. For all indoor public spaces at the zoo, anyone who is 5 years and older and who can medically tolerate a mask must wear one. In addition, if you cannot maintain 6 feet of distance from other guests, are 5 years and older, and can medically tolerate a mask, you must wear one outdoors. The zoo asks guests to bring their own masks.

Princess Day meet and greet is included in regular admission. Along with meeting princesses, guests also can see the zoo’s BRICKLIVE Animal Paradise, meerkats and the new inclusively designed entry.

There are a limited number of guest tickets available for Princess Day. John Ball Zoo said it highly recommends reserving timed entry tickets online prior to arrival. This will ensure guest entry as the zoo cannot guarantee tickets will be available for walk-up purchases.

Tickets are available through the zoo online ticket portal at jbzoo.org/tickets. Zoo admission is $14 for adults, $11 for children (3-12) and seniors, and free for children 2 and under. John Ball Zoo members get a special benefit and can reserve tickets for a member’s only meet and greet from 8-9 a.m., also available online.

John Ball Zoo, 1300 W. Fulton St., is located 1 mile west of downtown Grand Rapids. For more information, go to jbzoo.org or call (616) 336-4301.