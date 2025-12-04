Glide into winter at Rosa Parks Circle

Rosy cheeks, the scrape of blades across ice, an the irresistible urge to catch a snowflake on your tongue—winter in Grand Rapids wouldn’t be complete without a trip to the Rosa Parks Circle Ice Rink, reopening Friday, December 5.

“The ice rink at Rosa Parks Circle is a good way for all ages and abilities to get outside and enjoy a classic winter activity,” says Sam Truby, rink manager and head of the city’s GR Outside program. “Our team is putting the finishing touches on a new trailer for admission and rentals, sharpening new skates, and getting everything ready to welcome guests. We’re looking forward to another great skating season.”

Nestled in the heart of downtown, the rink stays open daily through February 27, offering families, friends, and solo skaters alike a chance to twirl under city lights. Admission is $6 for adults and $3 for youth 17 and under, both including skate rentals, and advance reservations are available for those who want to skip the lines.

Rosa Parks Circle picks up where our childhood rinks left off—whether that was a frozen pond, a flooded back yard mini rink, or a nearby hockey arena. It’s a seasonal must-do, perfect for reliving old memories or making new ones with kids testing their first spins and slides. And when your fingers finally turn pink enough, the downtown shops, cafés, and art museum are just steps away. Make a day of it.

6 tips to make the outing go smoothly

1. Dress in layers.

Thin, flexible layers keep you warm without restricting movement. Don’t forget a hat and gloves—they’re essential for twirling without tears.

2. Pick the right socks.

Thin, snug socks help your skates fit comfortably. Thick socks can cause blisters or make your boots feel tight.

3. Bend your knees.

A slight bend lowers your center of gravity and improves balance. It’s the key to skating smoothly (and avoiding unexpected ice hugs).

4. Look ahead, not at your feet.

Where your eyes go, your body follows. Focus forward to glide confidently and keep your posture graceful.

5. Take breaks and hydrate.

Even short laps can tire legs fast. Step off the ice to rest, sip water, and admire the downtown lights before heading back out.

6. Don’t fear falling.

Everyone falls—yes, even the pros. Treat it as part of the fun, get up, and laugh it off. Falling is how memories are made.

Looking ahead to the 2026 Olympics

Because the skaters always steal the Winter Olympics show, here’s a reminder: the 2026 Games will take place February 6–22 in Milano–Cortina, Italy, with rising stars like Ilia Malinin, Alysa Liu, and Madison Chock and Evan Bates already generating buzz in figure skating and ice dance.