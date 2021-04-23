MorningStar Farms rolls out plant-based Chik’n Tenders

A food brand produced a new plant-based poultry product that is hitting shelves this month.

MorningStar Farms, a brand of Battle Creek-based Kellogg Company, on Tuesday unveiled its newest item in the Incogmeato line — plant-based Chik’n Tenders.

The tenders, which are designed to taste like real chicken, are hitting shelves this month in Original and Sweet BBQ flavors.

Incogmeato Chik’n Tenders are made using a technology that creates fibers to mimic the texture of real chicken. The result is a “crispy, juicy, pull-apart tender that delivers the taste, texture and aroma flexitarians are looking for,” MorningStar Farms said.

Compared to real chicken, Incogmeato Chik’n Tenders contain more grams of protein per serving and 27% less fat. They’re made with non-GMO soy and contain no artificial flavors.

“Our new Incogmeato Chik’n Tenders are a game-changing experience for the flexitarian chicken-loving consumer who wants to try plant-based but isn’t finding an option that stacks up to the real thing,” said Sara Young, general manager, plant-based proteins at Kellogg Company. “Chik’n is a huge opportunity to recruit flexitarian eaters to the meatless category; we know plant-based chik’n household penetration is just north of 5%, leaving a huge upside worth over $200 million.”

The two varieties are available in grocery stores nationwide at select Walmart, Kroger, Meijer, H-E-B, Wegmans and Southeastern Grocers stores.

Incogmeato Chik’n Tenders also are available to food service operators and restaurants across the country through broadline distributors.

More information is at MorningStar Farms’ website.