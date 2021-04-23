Ageless Beauty day spa moving to Wealthy Street

Medical skin and day spa Ageless Beauty will be expanding to a new location on Wealthy Street in Grand Rapids.

The company signed a lease for 1144 Wealthy St. SE and expects to be open in May.

Ageless Beauty was founded in 2012 and has seen exponential growth in recent years. The woman-owned business offers a variety of services, including acne resolution, chemical peels, facials, microblading and sugaring. New services are added to its menu frequently.

“Beautiful skin is not a luxury; it’s a lifestyle,” owner Felicia Steimel said.

Steimel has over 18 years of experience as a master esthetician practicing traditional spa services and medical grade treatments. She is Grand Rapids’ only certified acne specialist.

The remodeled 1,560-square-foot space is double the footprint of the company’s current Eastown location on Robinson Road and Lake Drive.

Steimel said she hopes to grow alongside the rapidly expanding retail district. The new shop will be near Yoga Fever, Hancock and the Wealthy Street Theater.

“We are really excited to be moving from Eastown to Uptown to not only enjoy the surrounding local businesses but to develop new relationships,” she said.