Melting Pot offers ‘Sweet Talk’ digital conversation starters for Thursdates

The Grand Rapids Melting Pot location is offering a digital game to help couples spice up their Thursdate conversations.

Grand Rapids Melting Pot, at 2090 Celebration Drive NE, added to its recurring date night experience, Thursdate, a suite of digital conversation starters called “Sweet Talk” that will allow couples to learn more about each other, complete with a four-course dinner for two for $45 per person, along with rose petals and candles.

Melting Pot’s standing date night experience begins when a Thursdate online reservation is made. The guest receives an email inviting them to send a digital invitation to their date’s social media inbox to “spark excitement” for going out on Thursday.

Sweet Talk is accessed through a QR code once couples are seated at their table and includes anything from lighthearted questions such as, “What is your favorite item dipped in melted chocolate?” to more serious queries like, “What can I do more often to make you feel appreciated?” Sweet Talk was designed as a fun way to spark conversation for individuals getting to know someone or those who want to learn new things about their significant other.

The Thursdate four-course meal includes the couple’s choice of handcrafted cheese fondue; fresh salad; premium entrées such as filet mignon, teriyaki-marinated steak, herb-crusted chicken breast, shrimp, Atlantic salmon and wild mushroom pasta; and sparkling chocolate fondue.

Customers also can order handcrafted cocktails such as the Love Martini, featuring Malibu rum, peach Schnapps, cranberry juice and fresh strawberries; or the Pink Crush, featuring New Amsterdam Pink Whitney Vodka, orange liqueur, white peach, orange juice and strawberries topped with Prosecco.

Thursdate reservations can be made online.