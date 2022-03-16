Poet Laureate introduces community project

Grand Rapids Poet Laureate Ericka “Kyd Kane” Thompson created a new project that provides a space for poets and artists of all ages.

The Postcard Poetry Project gives individuals the opportunity to collect a postcard from any of the Grand Rapids Public Library’s (GRPL) eight locations and fill it with poetry and art between now and Saturday, April 30.

Postcards can be returned to any GRPL locations and will be part of a traveling exhibit to all GRPL locations beginning in May. A digital version of the exhibit will be available on the library’s website.

Thompson was crowned Grand Rapids poet laureate in 2020, and she began her three-year term in January 2021. The Postcard Poetry Project is the first of three projects she will be rolling out.

More information is available here.