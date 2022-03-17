Symphony reveals 2022-23 schedule

The Grand Rapids Symphony released its lineup for the 2022-23 concert season.
The symphony will host a variety of concerts series and movies from September through May 2023 at DeVos Performance Hall at 303 Monroe Ave. NW and at St. Cecilia Music Center at 24 Ransom Ave. NE in Grand Rapids.
There will be a new two-concert Sunday series — The Pianists, which will feature pianists Natasha Paremski and Andrew von Oeyen.
Series and classics that will return for the 2022-23 season include the Chamber Series, Coffee Classics concerts, Symphony Specials including the “Harry Potter” series, Richard and Helen DeVos Classical Series, Fox Motors Pops Series, University of Michigan Health-West Holiday Pops and “The Polar Express” in Concert.
Guest artists who will perform during the concert series include violinists Sarah Chang and Rachel Barton Pine, organist Cameron Carpenter, saxophonist Timothy McAllister, violinist Megan Crawford and conductors Carlos Miguel Prieto, Bramwell Tovey and Tianyi Lu.
Grand Rapids Symphony 2022-23 season schedule:
Richard and Helen DeVos Classical – DeVos Performance Hall
Sept. 16-17: Beethoven’s Fifth + Sarah Chang
Oct. 7-8: Strauss’ Also sprach Zarathustra
Oct. 21-22: Tim McAllister: The Saxophone Virtuoso
Nov. 4-5: Organ Symphony + Cameron Carpenter
Jan. 6-7: Night on Bald Mountain + Andrei Ioniță
Feb. 3-4: Rachmaninov 3 + Sergei Babayan
March 10-11: Ravel’s Daphnis et Chloé
March 24-25: Mozart’s Requiem + Joyce Yang
April 28-29: Dvořák 7 + Sitar Concerto
May 19-20: Mahler’s Titan
Chamber Series – St. Cecilia Music Center
Sept. 23: Mozart’s Paris
Feb. 24: Beethoven’s First
April 14: Haydn’s London
Coffee Classics – St. Cecilia Music Center
Sept. 23: Mozart’s Paris
Feb 24: Beethoven’s First
April 14: Haydn’s London
The Pianists – DeVos Performance Hall
Oct. 2: The Pianists with Natasha Paremski
March 5: The Pianists with Andrew von Oeyen
Fox Motors Pops – DeVos Performance Hall
Sept. 30-Oct. 1: Dancing in the Street: The Music of Motown
Nov. 18-20: “The Polar Express” In Concert
Dec. 1-4: University of Michigan Health-West Holiday Pops
Jan. 20-21: Pops Knockouts with Caroline Campbell
March 3-4: Cirque Musica: Gershwin’s Rhapsody
April 21-22: Prohibition: The Rise of the Jazz Age
Symphony Specials – DeVos Performance Hall
Jan. 27-28: “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1” in Concert
Jan. 28-29: “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2” in Concert
April 1: Brass Transit: The Musical Legacy of Chicago
Tickets and more information are available here.
