Symphony reveals 2022-23 schedule

The Grand Rapids Symphony released its lineup for the 2022-23 concert season.

The symphony will host a variety of concerts series and movies from September through May 2023 at DeVos Performance Hall at 303 Monroe Ave. NW and at St. Cecilia Music Center at 24 Ransom Ave. NE in Grand Rapids.

There will be a new two-concert Sunday series — The Pianists, which will feature pianists Natasha Paremski and Andrew von Oeyen.

Series and classics that will return for the 2022-23 season include the Chamber Series, Coffee Classics concerts, Symphony Specials including the “Harry Potter” series, Richard and Helen DeVos Classical Series, Fox Motors Pops Series, University of Michigan Health-West Holiday Pops and “The Polar Express” in Concert.

Guest artists who will perform during the concert series include violinists Sarah Chang and Rachel Barton Pine, organist Cameron Carpenter, saxophonist Timothy McAllister, violinist Megan Crawford and conductors Carlos Miguel Prieto, Bramwell Tovey and Tianyi Lu.

Grand Rapids Symphony 2022-23 season schedule:

Richard and Helen DeVos Classical – DeVos Performance Hall

Sept. 16-17: Beethoven’s Fifth + Sarah Chang

Oct. 7-8: Strauss’ Also sprach Zarathustra

Oct. 21-22: Tim McAllister: The Saxophone Virtuoso

Nov. 4-5: Organ Symphony + Cameron Carpenter

Jan. 6-7: Night on Bald Mountain + Andrei Ioniță

Feb. 3-4: Rachmaninov 3 + Sergei Babayan

March 10-11: Ravel’s Daphnis et Chloé

March 24-25: Mozart’s Requiem + Joyce Yang

April 28-29: Dvořák 7 + Sitar Concerto

May 19-20: Mahler’s Titan

Chamber Series – St. Cecilia Music Center

Sept. 23: Mozart’s Paris

Feb. 24: Beethoven’s First

April 14: Haydn’s London



Coffee Classics – St. Cecilia Music Center

Sept. 23: Mozart’s Paris

Feb 24: Beethoven’s First

April 14: Haydn’s London

The Pianists – DeVos Performance Hall

Oct. 2: The Pianists with Natasha Paremski

March 5: The Pianists with Andrew von Oeyen



Fox Motors Pops – DeVos Performance Hall

Sept. 30-Oct. 1: Dancing in the Street: The Music of Motown

Nov. 18-20: “The Polar Express” In Concert

Dec. 1-4: University of Michigan Health-West Holiday Pops

Jan. 20-21: Pops Knockouts with Caroline Campbell

March 3-4: Cirque Musica: Gershwin’s Rhapsody

April 21-22: Prohibition: The Rise of the Jazz Age



Symphony Specials – DeVos Performance Hall

Jan. 27-28: “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1” in Concert

Jan. 28-29: “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2” in Concert

April 1: Brass Transit: The Musical Legacy of Chicago

Tickets and more information are available here.