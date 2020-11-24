Long Road Distillers, Malamiah Juice Bar collaborate on to-go drink kits

Long Road Distillers and Malamiah Juice Bar announced a collaboration that will bring their two locally made products together into a take-home drink kit.

Just in time for Thanksgiving, customers can order and pick up the apple steamer and spirit kit. Each kit includes a 32-ounce Malamiah Apple Steamer Mix, apples, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, cranberries, orange and a choice of 375-milliliter Long Road Vodka or Long Road Wheat Whisky.

The kit includes enough ingredients for seven servings, and drinks can be enjoyed hot or chilled.

“Collaboration has been one of the bright spots for us throughout the current uncertainty, and partnerships like this help keep our spirits up,” said Kyle VanStrien, co-owner and co-founder of Long Road Distillers. “We’re excited to partner with Jermale (Eddie) and his team at Malamiah Juice Bar to begin offering drink kits that folks can pick up and enjoy at home.”

Kits are available on Long Road’s takeout page. Kits will be available for pickup at Long Road Distillers’ Grand Rapids or Grand Haven tasting rooms between 3-7 p.m. Wednesday.