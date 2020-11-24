Holland Museum’s Cultural Lens series promotes diversity, inclusion

The Holland Museum will be including three diversity and inclusion programs in its Cultural Lens series starting this week.

The new programs aim to engage other nonprofits, social service organizations, schools and universities in partnerships that bring awareness and conversations to the community.

“It is so important that diverse cultural groups be uplifted and affirmed in programming and community outreach work,” said Grounded in Equity founder Christine Mwangi. “I think museums are strategically placed in their missions to advocate for programs that offer cultural lenses to the community. The Holland Museum’s Cultural Lens programs are here to help us be comfortable with the uncomfortable so that we can all find a sense of belonging in our community.”

The programs are:

A History of an Anishinabe Family: The Whitepigeons of Holland – virtual family program, 6-7 p.m. Tuesday

Elizabeth J. Chivis (Whitepigeon) will be sharing her family’s history and culture through oral stories, handicrafts and traditional lifeways. This is an interactive family program celebrating National Native American Heritage Month.

Gender Diversity: Outside the Binary – virtual adult program, 7-8:30 p.m. Dec. 3

Jennie Mills and Jay Knight will explore gender, including the traditional binary of male and female but also those that fall outside those categories. What does the T, I, Q, A and + mean within the LGBTQIA+ community?

Doing the Work: Authentic Allyship – Virtual Panel Discussion, 7-8:30 p.m. Dec. 10

Panelists, who are from a variety of backgrounds, will discuss what effective allyship has meant to them and how their allies have impacted their lives for the better. The panel discussion will be led by Mwangi.

The panelists are:

Aghuinyue Esaindang (Esai) Umenei (he/him) – principal engineer, GHSP Jazz McKinney (they/them) – co-owner and lead trainer, Paradigm Shifts Consulting Zahabia Usmani (she/her) – project coordinator, Kaufman Interfaith Institute Reyna Masko (she/her) – Friend of the Court investigator, Ottawa County



“These programs are part of an ongoing diversity, equity and inclusion series and are part of the museum’s strategic priority to continue offering these programs to the West Michigan community,” said Ricki Levine, executive director for the museum.