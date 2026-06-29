Kent Country Club adds a well-seasoned chef to the menu

Kent Country Club is adding a fresh ingredient to its dining program.

The Grand Rapids club has named Michigan native Jason Tilmann its new executive chef, bringing more than two decades of experience leading kitchens at some of the world’s most celebrated restaurants. His career has taken him from Midtown Manhattan to Tokyo to Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands Hotel and Casino, with a résumé that blends fine dining, international hospitality and television appearances.

Among Tilmann’s accolades is an invitation to serve as a James Beard House Guest Chef, a distinction awarded to chefs selected to prepare dinners at the famed New York culinary venue operated by the James Beard Foundation. Long considered one of the country’s most respected culinary institutions, the foundation is often described as the food world’s equivalent of the Oscars.

Tilmann also earned a coveted two-star review from The New York Times and has cooked at renowned restaurants including Le Cirque, Restaurant Daniel, Union Square Café, David Burke & Donatella and NYY Steak. He’s also appeared on Iron Chef America, Food Network’s Chopped and CBS programming as a recurring culinary personality.

“Jason is an extraordinary addition to the KCC family,” said General Manager Ward Sutton. “His range of experience, from refined French technique to Japanese precision to modern American cuisine, aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering exceptional dining experiences for our members.”

Tilmann said his culinary philosophy is rooted in local sourcing while drawing inspiration from techniques and flavors gathered throughout his career.

“Michigan has an incredible food community,” said Chef Tilmann. “I’m excited to bring everything I’ve learned around the world back home, and to create dining experiences at KCC that surprise and delight our members.”

Founded in 1896, Kent Country Club is the oldest country club in Michigan and one of the oldest in the Midwest. Today, the Grand Rapids club offers members golf, dining, racquet sports, aquatics and family-focused social experiences. Tilmann, who is based in West Michigan, joined the club effective immediately.