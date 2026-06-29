Fireworks, festivals and family fun

From fireworks over downtown Grand Rapids to shopping specials in Holland and an all-day community celebration in Kentwood, West Michigan communities are preparing to celebrate Independence Day with a full slate of events this Saturday.

Grand Rapids prepares for thousands downtown

Grand Rapids is once again expected to draw thousands of spectators downtown for its annual Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular, presented by Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, celebrating Independence Day and the nation’s 250th birthday.

This year’s celebration comes with a new layout as work on the Grand River restoration project has closed Ah-Nab-Awen Park, requiring organizers to relocate the main viewing area. Amway Hotel Corporation is hosting the festivities at its employee parking lot at 51 Market Ave. SW, where visitors can enjoy live entertainment, food vendors, family activities and the Meijer Family Fun Zone before the fireworks begin around 10:30 p.m.

Riverbank Events and Media, the organization behind the Amway River Bank Run and Gentex Santa Parade, is coordinating entertainment beginning at 6 p.m. Activities continue throughout the evening leading up to the fireworks display.

City of Grand Rapids officials are encouraging visitors to arrive early and plan ahead, as several road and bridge closures will affect travel throughout the day. The Fulton Street Bridge between Market and Mount Vernon closes at 9 a.m., while the Pearl Street Bridge closes at 8:25 p.m. The Interstate 131 Pearl Street exits will close at 8 p.m., and portions of Market Avenue will also have traffic restrictions.

Downtown parking ramps and lots will remain available, although officials advise visitors to expect heavy traffic before and after the fireworks. Street parking meters will be enforced where posted, and the city’s interactive parking map is available to help drivers find available parking.

Those using Lime e-scooters or e-bikes should also be aware that riding zones downtown will be restricted throughout the day, with portions of Fulton, Pearl, Monroe and Market streets temporarily closed to micromobility devices. Riders are reminded to obey traffic laws, stay off sidewalks and always yield to pedestrians.

Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. ambassadors will be stationed throughout the event to provide directions, recommend restaurants and assist visitors.

Because of the expected crowds, the city is emphasizing several safety measures. Alcohol—including social district cups—is prohibited within the event area, along with fireworks, sparklers, glass bottles, weapons, smoking, large coolers, bicycles, scooters, skateboards and pets in designated viewing areas. All bags and coolers brought into the event are subject to inspection.

Police are encouraging attendees to remain aware of their surroundings, travel in groups whenever possible, and report suspicious activity by calling 911. Additional Grand Rapids police officers will patrol the event and viewing areas throughout the evening.

The city is also reminding families that youth curfew ordinances remain in effect during the holiday and that consumer fireworks are only permitted on private property between 11 a.m. and 11:45 p.m. through July 4. Fireworks remain prohibited on public streets, sidewalks, parks and other public property. For more details, visit 4thofJulyGR.

Holland celebrates with patriotic shopping promotion

While Grand Rapids focuses on fireworks, downtown Holland is once again encouraging visitors to celebrate by supporting local businesses.

The annual “Celebrate and Save!” promotion returns Saturday, with 29 downtown shops and restaurants offering at least 20 percent off one item to customers wearing red, white or blue.

Downtown Holland officials say the Fourth of July weekend is traditionally one of the district’s busiest of the year, as both residents and tourists fill the city’s sidewalks, restaurants and boutiques.

Participating businesses include retailers, restaurants and specialty shops such as Bowerman’s on 8th, Kilwins Holland, Playa Bowls, Reader’s World, Warner Vineyards, The Seasoned Home, Big E’s Sports Grill, Courtyard Bistro, Le Bon Macaron and dozens of other locally owned businesses.

Located just minutes from the Lake Michigan shoreline and adjacent to Hope College, downtown Holland offers more than 100 locally owned shops, restaurants and galleries, making the holiday promotion an opportunity for visitors to enjoy the city’s shopping and dining scene while receiving discounts for showing their patriotic colors.

For more information, visit www.downtownholland.org.

Kentwood offers daylong celebration

Kentwood’s Fourth of July celebration once again features a full day of activities designed to keep families entertained from breakfast through fireworks.

The day begins with a pancake breakfast from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Fire Station 1, where breakfast costs $5 for adults and is free for children ages 3 and younger. Organizers note the breakfast will accept only credit or debit card payments.

At 8 a.m., runners and walkers will take part in the annual 5K race and fun walk beginning and ending at Kentwood City Hall. Participants will travel through neighborhood streets and trail systems, with every finisher receiving a commemorative medal. For safety reasons, bicycles, roller skates, rollerblades and dogs are not permitted on the course.

The city’s annual Fourth of July Parade steps off at 9:30 a.m. and features a new route for 2026. The parade begins at Kentwood’s new Community Center on Walma Avenue before traveling south on Walma Avenue and Breton Road, continuing through the roundabout and west on 52nd Street before ending at Challenger Elementary School. Residents are encouraged to arrive early to claim viewing spots along the route.

From 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., families can enjoy carnival rides, games and children’s activities at City Hall. Unlimited ride wristbands are available for $20, and all purchases during the event will be cashless.

The celebration resumes from 5 to 10 p.m. with food trucks, community organizations, family activities, a beer tent and live entertainment. Performances by Daveonce and DaFunk Gang and JP & The Energy will lead into the annual fireworks show at dusk, which will be visible from City Hall and surrounding areas.

City of Kentwood officials are advising residents to expect temporary road closures near parade and event locations throughout the day as police officers and volunteers assist with traffic and pedestrian safety. To learn more or get involved, visit kentwood.us/4thofJuly .

Whether watching fireworks in downtown Grand Rapids, shopping local in Holland or spending the day enjoying Kentwood’s community festivities, West Michigan residents will have plenty of opportunities to celebrate the Fourth of July close to home.