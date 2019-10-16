Juice By J is a new juice bar

A new juice bar is open in downtown Grand Rapids.

Juice By J opened last month at 12 Oakes St. SW.

The business specializes in raw juices with ingredients from Michigan farms.

The juice bar serves freshly made juices and booster shots, along with salads, spring rolls, gluten-free raw bars and more.

Juice By J also provides custom juice blends and free delivery with a minimum four-bottle order.

Its regular hours are Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Photo via fb.com