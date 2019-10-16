Founders brews limited-edition ale

Founders Brewing co. is releasing a breakfast-themed beer.

Founders’ Backwoods Bastard has received the breakfast treatment with the introduction of French Toast Bastard, the 10th beer in the brewery’s Mothership Series.

The bourbon barrel-aged Scotch ale has tasting notes of maple syrup, cinnamon and vanilla and comes in at 11.1% ABV.

French Toast Bastard will be available in Founders’ Grand Rapids and Detroit taprooms on Dec. 1.

It’ll also start shipping in six-packs in early December, with availability in mid-December.