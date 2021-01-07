Jolly Pumpkin releases award-winning Belgian in cans

Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales is kicking off the year with the launch of its Oro de Calabaza in cans.

“Oro is our flagship beer,” said Tony Grant, CEO of Jolly Pumpkin’s parent company, Northern United Brewing Co. “It has won more awards, been in more publications and received more recognition than any other beer we’ve made. It is my personal favorite. We are so proud to be able to release it in cans.”

Oro is aged in large oak casks and brewed in the Franco-Belgian tradition of strong golden ales. It is described as spicy and peppery with a gentle hop bouquet and influence of wild yeast.

Traditionally, Oro, like all Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales, was only sold in 750-milliliter bottles and on draft. With the brewery’s new canning line addition, Oro will make its way into 16-ounce cans.

Jolly Pumpkin will offer will Oro in large bottles. The new four-pack, 16-ounce cans of Oro are available now wherever Jolly Pumpkin is sold.

Jolly Pumpkin operates out of its production facility in Dexter and distributes its beers throughout Michigan, nationwide, and limited releases globally.

Jolly Pumpkin also operates brewpubs in Grand Rapids, Ann Arbor, Dearborn, Detroit, East Lansing, Royal Oak and Traverse City.

Jolly Pumpkin’s flagship ale was named one of the top three beers in Michigan by Thrillist in 2020. The beer also won gold at the Los Angeles International Beer Competition in 2014 and won gold again at the Hong Kong International Beer awards in 2015.

In 2010, Oro de Calabaza also was named No. 1 Belgian Gold in the world by the New York Times, won silver at the Australian International Beer Awards and named one of the top 25 beers in America by Men’s Journal.