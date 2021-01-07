Grand Rapids Griffins to begin hockey season next month

The Grand Rapids Griffins will drop the puck on the 2020-21 American Hockey League season Feb. 5.

“The Griffins organization is thrilled to have our players return to the ice in February, marking nearly 11 months since our team last played at Van Andel Arena on March 11, 2020,” Griffins President Tim Gortsema said. “Throughout this process, our organization has worked closely with our member teams in the AHL, as well as with the Detroit Red Wings, to determine how we can best return to playing hockey in a safe manner for our players, staff and fans. The Red Wings organization has been terrific in working with us to help absorb some travel and arena expenses, which helps to make this return a reality.”

The Griffins expect to begin their season without any fans in the stands, however, fans can watch and listen to the games on AHLTV, tune in on Newsradio WOOD 106.9 FM/1300 AM and follow the team’s social media channels.

Three teams opted out of the 2020-21 season: Charlotte Checkers, Milwaukee Admirals and Springfield Thunderbirds.

Four of the 28 teams have been granted provisional relocations for the season: the Binghamton Devils will play in Newark, New Jersey; the Ontario Reign will play in El Segundo, California; the Providence Bruins will play in Marlborough, Massachusetts; and the San Diego Gulls will play in Irvine, California.

The new season will have five divisions:

Atlantic Division

Bridgeport Sound Tigers

Hartford Wolf Pack

Providence Bruins

Canadian Division (all pending provincial government approval)

Belleville Senators

Laval Rocket

Manitoba Moose

Toronto Marlies

North Division

Binghamton Devils

Hershey Bears

Lehigh Valley Phantoms

Rochester Americans

Syracuse Crunch

Utica Comets

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Central Division

Chicago Wolves

Cleveland Monsters

Grand Rapids Griffins

Iowa Wild

Rockford IceHogs

Texas Stars

Pacific Division