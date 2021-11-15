International Wine, Beer & Food Festival returns to DeVos Place

Wine, beer, food and fun are returning to DeVos Place this weekend.

After a year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer & Food Festival will return to DeVos Place, 303 Monroe Ave. NW in downtown Grand Rapids, Friday, Nov. 19, and Saturday, Nov. 20.

Hours will be 6-10 p.m. Friday and 2-10 p.m. Saturday.

The 14th annual event is designed to kick off the holiday season with a diverse display of food, beverage and culinary entertainment from the area’s chefs, restaurants and purveyors of libations from around the globe.

“Following the brunt of the pandemic, people will be looking to finally spread their wings and gather with their friends,” said Henri Boucher, show producer, in an announcement this spring that the event would return in 2021. “We are excited to once again welcome our exhibitors, presenters and the public to join us as we celebrate the return of events in a safe and welcoming venue.”

The festival is produced by ShowSpan and the Grand Rapids-Kent County Convention/Arena Authority.

Single-day passes, $20, are available online.

Tickets for food and drink samples are virtual this year through EventsPass. This video explains how to buy and use sample tickets at the 2021 festival.