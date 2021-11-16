Gettin’ around town

DASH — Whether you need to go to work, want to grab a bite to eat, or are heading off to a concert, the Downtown Area Shuttle, or DASH, offers residents, workers and visitors complementary routes to various downtown destinations.

Operating seven days a week, every eight minutes, the DASH also provides motorists and commuters a place to park before exploring the city. The Rapid’s Silver Line and Route 19 on Michigan Street connect with DASH routes as well, making for even more mobility options around town.

Driverless cars — Embarking on the next phase of the Grand Rapids Autonomous Vehicle Initiative, May Mobility teamed up with Gentex to create a new on-demand service for autonomous technology.

Operating within a 1.36-square-mile service zone that includes more than 20 designated pickup and drop-off areas throughout downtown Grand Rapids, this new offering includes four Lexus RX450h vehicles and one wheelchair-accessible Polaris GEM.

Riders can request services by downloading the May Mobility mobile application. The May Mobility AV shuttles also offer free rides Monday through Friday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Rental scooters — Rising in popularity among adults, scootering is not just for the young. Now, anyone can have some fun while traveling to their favorite hotspots around town.

Covering a 12-mile radius of greater downtown, these electric scooters by Spin can be rented for $1 to unlock, plus 25 cents per minute.

Intended to improve transportation access using environmentally friendly options, this scooter share pilot program connects with other transportation services like transit, parking, park-and-ride and ride sharing.

With around 175 designated parking zones around the city, the Spin scooters make short-term distances quick and easy. Not only does Spin provide both English and Spanish language options for its users, but reduced rates are available for lower-income residents.

Bike share — As a part of the city’s ongoing shared micro-mobility pilot program, bike sharing also is available for residents and visitors of Grand Rapids. Distributed by Lime, the bike-share program goes at the same rent of the scooters ($1 to unlock and 25 cents every minute).

Reduced rates for lower-income residents as well as access for non-smartphone users can be found by checking out the Lime Access program.

Be sure to use them while they last! Both the scooter and bike-share micro-mobility programs will conclude at the end of 2021 for evaluation of the programs’ success. Community pilot surveys can be found on the city of Grand Rapids’ website.

