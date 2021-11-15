AlePrize voting wraps up this week

The public has a few more days to cast their votes in a greater Grand Rapids art competition that concludes this week.

AlePrize 2021 began Oct. 15 and will conclude Friday, Nov. 19.

During the event, local breweries transformed their spaces into art galleries for exhibiting makers’ works so patrons could drink a pint of local craft beer while enjoying local artwork.

The Beer City Brewers Guild created AlePrize in 2020 in response to the cancellation of ArtPrize because of COVID-19.

“AlePrize isn’t a 100% supplement for what ArtPrize brings to the community, but we thought it would be a cool opportunity to connect with local artists and utilize our spaces to promote local artists,” said Chad Atherton, Beer City Brewers Guild board member and director of market development at Founders Brewing Company, on the AlePrize website.

To vote for their favorite artists, people can visit any of the participating local taprooms below.

The 2021 prizes will include a $1,000 Public Choice Award and a $1,000 Juried Award selected by judges Hannah Berry, Katie Moore and Elliot Chaltry, who all are local artists themselves.

Participating taprooms and artists for 2021

Arvon Brewing Co. — Ryan Crawley

Bier Distillery — Jennifer Batts

Brewery Vivant — Dayna Walton

Broad Leaf Brewery and Spirits — Asma Speeks

Cedar Springs Brewing Company — Chris Powell

City Built Brewing Company — Aaron McCall

Creston Brewery — Nick Nortier

DeHop’s Brewing Company & Café — not listed

Elk Brewing Comstock Park — Zak Kozlowski

Elk Brewing Wealthy Street — Zak Kozlowski

Founders Brewing Company — Alynn Guerra, Hugo Claudin and Erik Picardo

Grand Rapids Brewing Co. — Hannah Lynne

Harmony Brewing Company (Eastown) — Melody Roberts and Tyler Space

Harmony Hall — Matt Retinger

Perrin Brewing Co. — Jill Zelenski

Sacred Springs — Elizabeth Andrus

Speciation Artisan Ales — Fairgame Studio (Ty Davis and David Ruggeri)

Trail Point Brewing Company — Lynette Robinson