AlePrize voting wraps up this week

The public has a few more days to cast their votes in a greater Grand Rapids art competition that concludes this week.
AlePrize 2021 began Oct. 15 and will conclude Friday, Nov. 19.
During the event, local breweries transformed their spaces into art galleries for exhibiting makers’ works so patrons could drink a pint of local craft beer while enjoying local artwork.
The Beer City Brewers Guild created AlePrize in 2020 in response to the cancellation of ArtPrize because of COVID-19.
“AlePrize isn’t a 100% supplement for what ArtPrize brings to the community, but we thought it would be a cool opportunity to connect with local artists and utilize our spaces to promote local artists,” said Chad Atherton, Beer City Brewers Guild board member and director of market development at Founders Brewing Company, on the AlePrize website.
To vote for their favorite artists, people can visit any of the participating local taprooms below.
The 2021 prizes will include a $1,000 Public Choice Award and a $1,000 Juried Award selected by judges Hannah Berry, Katie Moore and Elliot Chaltry, who all are local artists themselves.
Participating taprooms and artists for 2021
Arvon Brewing Co. — Ryan Crawley
Bier Distillery — Jennifer Batts
Brewery Vivant — Dayna Walton
Broad Leaf Brewery and Spirits — Asma Speeks
Cedar Springs Brewing Company — Chris Powell
City Built Brewing Company — Aaron McCall
Creston Brewery — Nick Nortier
DeHop’s Brewing Company & Café — not listed
Elk Brewing Comstock Park — Zak Kozlowski
Elk Brewing Wealthy Street — Zak Kozlowski
Founders Brewing Company — Alynn Guerra, Hugo Claudin and Erik Picardo
Grand Rapids Brewing Co. — Hannah Lynne
Harmony Brewing Company (Eastown) — Melody Roberts and Tyler Space
Harmony Hall — Matt Retinger
Perrin Brewing Co. — Jill Zelenski
Sacred Springs — Elizabeth Andrus
Speciation Artisan Ales — Fairgame Studio (Ty Davis and David Ruggeri)
Trail Point Brewing Company — Lynette Robinson
