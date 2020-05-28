Holistic health group offers prepared meals

Root Functional Medicine is expanding to offer prepared meal services through the Grand Rapids Downtown Market.

The market welcomed Root as an Incubator Kitchen tenant in April.

The Incubator Kitchen will serve as the hub for Root to produce and package meals as a part of its recently expanded prepared meal service program, Root Farmacy.

Owner Dr. Erica Armstrong began Root Functional Medicine in October 2018 in a small co-working space. The practice claims to addresses health issues through nutrition instead of prescription medications.

In September 2019, Root moved to Wealthy Street, where it provides one-on-one consultations, health testing, holistic healing plans and the Root Farmacy meal program.

Armstrong was inspired to expand the practice further, even during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s the best way to serve our community right now,” Armstrong said. “There’s a desire to eat healthily, but the virus has created concerns for people around grocery shopping, so we’ve expanded our meal plan program into Root Farmacy, which provides fully cooked meals, ready to heat and serve, to our clients and the public.”

“Having taught classes in the Teaching Kitchen before, I was familiar with the Downtown Market Incubator Kitchen and knew it would be the perfect space for us with the equipment, the storage and, most of all, flexibility,” said Jenn Fillenworth, executive chef at Root Functional Medicine. “Right now, we use the kitchen one day a week to fulfill orders, but it’s great knowing we can add more days and hours as we continue to grow.”

The Downtown Market is also home to the Root’s fish and meat providers, Fish Lads and Carvers Grand Rapids’ Finest Meats, simplifying product deliveries and minimizing their carbon footprint. The practice partners with many other West Michigan-based farms and providers, including Revolution Farms and Bridge Street Market.

“We’re committed to supporting healthy living in Grand Rapids, and Root Farmacy meals prove that, once again, healthy food can be delicious food,” said Mimi Fritz, Downtown Market president and CEO. “Root Functional Medicine offers an innovative way to enjoy convenient and healthy meals, and we’re excited to support their expansion by welcoming them to the Incubator Kitchen.”

Root Farmacy meals are available to the public and can be purchased at rootfunctionalmedicine.com. Root Functional Medicine also offers curbside, contactless pickup on Monday afternoons at 4 p.m. from 746 Wealthy St. SE.