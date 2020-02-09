Film crew setting up shop in GR

Hundreds of local actors will be cast in a film production coming to Grand Rapids later this year.

Mel Trotter Ministries and Jason Campbell, owner of JC Films, a production company that produces Christian films, signed a contract to bring a film to Grand Rapids.

“Dean Cain and I are so excited about coming to Grand Rapids this summer to make this important film,” Campbell said. “As the problems of homelessness increase around our nation, so do the stereotypes, and we hope we can change our perceptions and find solutions through this film project.”

Cain is an actor, producer, television show host and former football player best known for playing the role of Clark Kent/Superman in the TV series “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.” He also was host of “Ripley’s Believe It or Not!” and appeared in the soap opera series “Hit the Floor.”

The movie, tentatively titled “One Life at a Time,” aims to highlight both the importance of awareness and the misconceptions of homelessness in West Michigan. The narrative of the film is about how the lives of people who are from different upbringings and socioeconomic status intersect in the most unlikely of places.

“One Life at a Time” will feature local actors and extras. The script will pay tribute to the mission of Melvin E. Trotter, who opened the doors of the nonprofit organization 120 years ago.

“We are all wired to connect our lives with others through stories,” said Dennis Van Kampen, president and CEO of Mel Trotter Ministries. “Jesus told stories all the time to help people understand what God is like and what life is about. Our hope is that through this film, viewers would connect deeply with that same fundamental truth.”

Casting is set for late April, with the 12-day production to begin in June. For more information, visit www.meltrotter.org/mtmmovie.

Actor Dean Cain in a previous JC Films production, “A Promise to Astrid.” Photo via Facebook.com