Public museum offers digital gift cards

The Grand Rapids Public Museum announced a new way to support the museum during the governor’s stay-at-home order.

Digital gift cards are available online and can be used for future admission, traveling exhibits, planetarium shows and for purchases in the Museum Cafe and Curiosity Shop.

“We are thrilled to offer another way to support the museum,” said Kate Kocienski, vice president of marketing and public relations for the GRPM. “The museum is a community cornerstone, and while we are not able currently to bring in revenue through our main channels of admission, café, store and parking sales. With this new option, we are able to spark excitement for future visits.”