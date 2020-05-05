Hawaiian rum company brings its spirits to Michigan

Hawaii-based Kōloa Rum Company‘s rums and ready-to-drink blends now can be found at retail locations, restaurants and bars throughout the state via West Michigan-based Imperial Beverage.

The company’s lineup includes its premium Kaua’i White, Gold, Dark, Spice, Coconut, Coffee and Aged rums, in addition to a collection of ready-to-drink cocktails.

Established in 2009, Kōloa Rum Company produces artisanal, single-batch Hawaiian rum and ready-to-drink cocktails at its distillery in Kalāheo, Kaua`i and operates Hawaii’s first distilled spirits tasting room and company store.

For those who like to mix their own drinks, Kōloa has a Hawaiian-inspired recipe so drinkers can travel to the tropics while staying safe at home.

Recipe for Kōloa Coconut Pineapple Daiquiri:

1½ ounces Kōloa Coconut Rum

½ ounce Kōloa Dark Rum

½ ounce pineapple liquor

½ ounce pineapple juice

½ ounce simple syrup (1:1)

Add all ingredients together with ice. Shake and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a pineapple wedge and pineapple leaf.