Grooving on ‘The Groove’ helps health care workers

West Michigan residents can show off their dance moves to help others.

A virtual dance competition is being hosted on The Grove app, which was built in West Michigan by Carnevale, from May 1-31 to raise money with 100% of the proceeds going toward local health care workers.

The dance competition, which was designed by entrepreneurs Jeff Bennett and Michael Ranville — in partnership with Amway — also will give away a cash prize of $10,000 to the dancer who receives the most votes.

“COVID-19 took away many important things, including our collective peace of mind,” said Bennett, The Groove co-founder and co-creator of NBC’s game show “The Wall.” “More than ever, people need to laugh, move and feel connected.”

“Amway is proud to be the lead sponsor of The Groove as a way to have fun, connect with others in West Michigan and give back to our local health care heroes,” said Candace Matthews, Amway’s chief reputation officer. “This is an important time for all of us to come together for the health and well-being of our community.”

There will be 10 songs announced each week, and participants can submit 30-second dances on the app. Participants can enter multiple times.

For every dance submitted on the app, at least $10 will be donated to the newly created West Michigan Hero Fund, which was set up by the Hope Network Foundation. The funds will be given equally between Cherry Health, Metro Health, Mercy Health, St. Mary’s and Spectrum Health.

“Everything is different, and we risk emotional whiplash by pretending things are normal once social isolation ends,” Ranville said. “We need a buffer between what life is now and what we wish it would be. Our emotional health relies on it, and The Groove helps make that happen.”

During the final week of the competition, the top 10 dancers with the most votes will be revealed. Voters will then vote for the top dancer. The voting ends at midnight May 31, and the winner will be announced the week of June 8.

To vote or submit dances, you must be 14 years of age or older and located within one of the 13 counties in West Michigan. People located outside of West Michigan can watch and vote.

The free app can be downloaded on the Apple App Store or on Google Play Store.