Greek restaurant closes doors

A husband-and-wife team has closed their Greek restaurant in a Grand Rapids neighborhood.

Co-owners Andreas Papangelopoulos and Nicole Thrasher-Papangelopoulos on Wednesday closed their restaurant, Eklectico Greek Kouzina, which opened in June 2018 in Alger Heights, at 2401 Eastern Ave. SE.

“It was a fun journey, and we have so enjoyed serving you this last year,” the couple says on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

“Unfortunately, it wasn’t the right timing with all the bad situations from overseas. We thank you for your friendship and support. Life continues forward, and perhaps our roads will come together again in the future.”

The pair say they will keep their Facebook page up to notify patrons about a new restaurant that will be coming into the building “soon.”

They had purchased and renovated the building before opening the restaurant last year.

Eklectico’s menu featured traditional Greek dishes: such as moussaka, pastitsio and lamb kokkinisto stew; three kinds of souvlaki; Greek salads; homemade tzatziki dip served with pita bread; and a variety of appetizers.

The restaurant, which seated 30 people, served lunch and dinner. It also offered takeout and catering.

Photo: Souvlaki. Via pixabay.com.