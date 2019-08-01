Our top Weekend Picks

This weekend features a party in a park. And much more.

Midtown Grooves

(Saturday)

The Midtown Neighborhood Association’s summer festival is all about “local flavor and fun” and celebrates “music, arts and community.” It will feature food trucks, craft brews, hard ciders, “fun activities for all ages” and live music by Cabildo and Hannah Rose and the GravesTones.

The free neighborhood festival is Aug. 3 from 2-9:30 p.m. in Midtown Green park. Photo via fb.com.

“Nashville: The Songwriters. Their Stories. The Symphony.”

(Friday)

This Nashville-style concert will feature acoustic and symphonically re-imagined performances “by Nashville’s most notable singer-songwriters,” along with the stories behind 15 No. 1 songs. Pre-concert entertainment will be by The Hoptown Rounders.

The concert is Aug. 2 at 7:30 p.m. at Cannonsburg Ski Area.

“Collide”

(Friday and Saturday)

The performance by Deos Contemporary Ballet will feature five world premieres choreographed by creative director Tess Sinke and depict “ways we are impacted by the people and environments that surround us.”

The performance is Aug. 2 at 7:30 p.m., Aug. 3 at 2 p.m. and Aug. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at Peter Martin Wege Theatre.

Pop-up Farm Stand

(Sunday)

The Field Goods and The Sovengard are partnering to host a lineup of local farmers, artisan producers and specialty goods.

The pop-up stand is Aug. 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Sovengard in Grand Rapids.

“Harry Potter” Movie Night: “The Sorcerer’s Stone”

(Friday)

The night will also be a “Harry Potter” birthday celebration, including themed drinks and activities.

The screening is Aug. 2 at 7:30 p.m. at 20 Monroe Live. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

