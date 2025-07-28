Next Stop for Goat Yoga? You Tell Us

Adelaide Pointe in Muskegon, best known for its lakefront location and marina views, recently played host to some new guests: the four-legged, floppy-eared variety. Yes, goat yoga has officially landed on the lakeshore.

About 20 yogis—women, children, and even a few brave men—rolled out their mats for a gentle evening flow led. The stars of the show? Two baby goats, making their very first outing without their nanny. After class, the human kids lingered to pet, snuggle, and shower the goats with affection, while the goats soaked up their newfound celebrity.

What’s goat yoga, you ask? Never heard of this whimsically offbeat twist on an otherwise serious practice? Allow us to enlighten you. Born on a farm in Oregon in 2016, goat yoga combines basic yoga poses with the unpredictable antics of baby goats. One might climb on your back during a plank, nibble your water bottle, or curl up beside you in savasana. It’s part stress relief, part comedy show, and completely unforgettable.

At the center of this adorable scene was Swenja Tanner, a yoga instructor known for her adventurous spirit and community-centered teaching. Whether she’s guiding beach flows, full moon sessions, or donation-based classes for a cause, Swenja’s approach blends mindfulness, movement, and a healthy dose of joy.

Want to join in?

Swenja is searching for a new Muskegon venue to continue goat yoga closer to home. In the meantime, you can find her teaching Beach Yoga at Pere Marquette Beach on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 8 a.m. throughout the summer, with a suggested donation of $10–$20.

To learn more about Swenja, goat yoga, and upcoming community classes, visit her website: yogawithsven.com. Because sometimes the path to inner peace has hoofprints—and maybe a little goat hair.