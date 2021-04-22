WMTA unveils 2021 edition of Lake Michigan lighthouse tour

The West Michigan Tourist Association announced the release of the 2021 edition of its Lake Michigan Lighthouse Map & Circle Tour.

The poster-sized publication details all of the lighthouses located on the shores of Lake Michigan, as well as the Circle Tour driving route to guide motorists around the lake.

Along the Circle Tour route are more than 100 lighthouses, islands, parks and natural areas, miles of beaches, harbor towns and the Mackinac Bridge.

While tourist organizations promoted a “circle route” as early as the 1960s, the official Lake Michigan Circle Tour route was established in 1988 as a 52-page guidebook, created by a team of the Michigan Department of Transportation and the West Michigan Tourist Association. The guidebook was transformed into a map in 2007.

The Circle Tour driving route is available online, and website visitors may download a PDF of this year’s lighthouse map or request a free copy be mailed to them.