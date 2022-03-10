Founders to feature Mid Ride pale ale collaboration

By
-
10
Courtesy Founders Brewing Co.

Founders Brewing Co. will release the latest beer in its Crafted in Michigan Collaboration Series in its taprooms later this month.

The Grand Rapids-based brewery said this week it will begin selling Mid Ride in 750-milliliter bottles beginning 11 a.m. Friday, March 25, in its Grand Rapids taproom and 4 p.m. the same day in its Detroit taproom.

The Crafted in Michigan Collaboration Series is a limited quarterly release of taproom-exclusive beers produced in partnership with featured Michigan collaborators.

Created with Detroit Bikes, Mid Ride is a New England-style pale ale brewed with Citra hops.

“You don’t need to be an avid cyclist to appreciate Mid Ride … but it sure doesn’t hurt,” Founders said. “(This brew) is perfect for pit stops on group rides, long-distance treks to parts unknown or even a bikeless night at home — but that’s no fun at all, is it?”

Founders’ Detroit taproom will host a day-of release party that will include merchandise and display bikes to go alongside the new beer. The brewery also plans to give away a custom Founders Crafted in Michigan bike designed by Detroit Bikes to one customer who attends the event.

More details will be posted on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram soon.

Facebook Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR