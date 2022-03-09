Grand Rapids Symphony to perform with guest pianist

The Grand Rapids Symphony will honor Ludwig van Beethoven in a two-night event.

“The Emperor: Beethoven’s Piano Concertos” will be held at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 11-12, at DeVos Performance Hall, at 303 Monroe Ave. NW in downtown Grand Rapids.

The concerts will feature all five of Beethoven’s Piano Concertos, ending with Concerto No. 5 “Emperor.” Guest pianist Kirill Gerstein will grace the stage.

The symphony, under the direction of Marcelo Lehninger, will perform Concertos Nos. 2, 3 and 4 on Friday and “Coriolan Overture” and Piano Concerto Nos. 1 and 5 on Saturday.

