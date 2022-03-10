Eggo to give away 1M waffles the morning after Daylight Saving Time

To make breakfast easier for parents the morning after Daylight Saving Time begins, Eggo is planning to give away 1 million waffles.

The breakfast food brand of Battle Creek-based Kellogg Company said this week it commissioned a recent survey in which 54% of parents said cooking breakfast is a struggle the morning after Daylight Saving Time hits.

In light of that, Eggo will give parents a boost on a day more than a third of them refer to as “disorderly.” The brand, which gave away 100,000 waffles after Daylight Saving Time began in 2021, plans to increase the giveaway to 1 million waffles on Monday, March 14.

“It’s a rough morning for parents as their kids wake up grumpy, completely thrown off of their schedules,” said Joe Beauprez, marketing director for Eggo. “We want to help parents find small wins — because if there’s one thing parents and kids can agree on in the morning, it’s an Eggo waffle for breakfast.”

For a chance to receive free waffles, parents can follow Eggo on Instagram and Facebook and look for the waffle drop announcement on Monday, March 14.

Official rules and more details are here.