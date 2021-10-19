Founders to feature Autumn Nights Amber Ale collaboration

Founders Brewing Co. will feature the latest beer in its Crafted in Michigan Collaboration Series in its taprooms next month.

Founders said Monday, Oct. 18, it will begin selling Autumn Nights Amber Ale in 750 mL bottles and on draft at its Grand Rapids taproom at 11 a.m. Nov. 5 and in its Detroit taproom starting at 4 p.m. the same day.

The Crafted In Michigan Collaboration Series is a limited quarterly release of taproom-exclusive beers produced in partnership with featured Michigan collaborators.

“The Crafted in Michigan Collaboration Series was conceived as a natural extension of our #CraftedInMI social media initiative that helped shine a light on local artists, crafters and business owners hit hardest during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Founders said. “We’re excited to announce the first of two additions to the lineup of this series for the last part of the year — a beer that features a collaboration with a longstanding and familiar partner to our Detroit taproom. Put on your coziest sweater, it’s time to meet Autumn Nights Amber Ale.”

Created with The Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Company, Autumn Nights Amber Ale is a coffee roast enriched by the flavor of caramel and crystal malts, and it features notes of black tea, berry, citrus, pine and fruity hops. The ABV is to be determined.

The Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Company will be on-site at the Founders taprooms on release day, selling coffee and merchandise, and Founders’ delis will have exclusive specials all day to celebrate the occasion.

Customers may purchase one bottle of the limited release each.