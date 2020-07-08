Founders’ newest Mothership Series beer features raspberry ale aged in tequila barrels

Founders Brewing Co. announced Blushing Padre as the next release in the Mothership Series.

To create Blushing Padre, Founders introduced its Blushing Monk Belgian-style raspberry ale to a tequila barrel.

“We found out that fruit beers in tequila barrels worked out pretty well during our Más Agave trials a few years back,” said Jeremy Kosmicki, Founders brewmaster. “It seemed pretty logical to experiment with some of our other full-flavored fruit creations, and Blushing Monk immediately came to mind.

Spending a year in the tequila barrels softened some of the sweet/tart flavors from the raspberries, took the edge off of the clove and banana characters from the Belgian yeast and added an extra layer of complexity from the oak and tequila, Kosmicki said.

Blushing Padre will be available in six-packs of bottles and on draft. The beer will be available at the Grand Rapids and Detroit taprooms Wednesday, and across the distribution network except for Minnesota and Utah.

The taproom Mothership Series is a limited, brew team favorite beer series previously only available at the Founders taprooms.

Previous Mothership beers have included Detroit, Double IPA, Devil Dancer, French Toast Bastard, Oktoberfest, Pale Joe, Mucho Lupu, Cerise, Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout, Panther Cub, MF Donkey Stout, Sleeper Cell and Red’s Rye IPA.