Founders announces first beer in 16-ounce cans

Founders Brewing Co. announced All Day IPA and Unraveled IPA will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans later this summer.

This is the first time the brewery has offered any of its products in this packaging size.

“Getting into four-packs of 16-ounce cans with our flagship brand, All Day IPA, and our new juicy IPA, Unraveled IPA, is really exciting to deliver to our fans,” said Sandy Anaokar, Founders vice president of marketing. “This pack type has become more and more popular over the last few years, especially in the northeast U.S. since it allows consumers a shareable pack type that offers more beer per can.”

Unraveled IPA and All Day IPA 16-ounce cans will begin shipping to Great Lakes and East Coast regions beginning in September. All other regions in the U.S. will see this package type beginning in spring 2021.

All Day IPA also is available in six-packs and 12-packs of 12-ounce bottles; six-packs and 15-packs of 12-ounce cans; 19.2-ounce single-serve cans and on draft. Unraveled IPA is available in six-packs of 12-ounce cans and on draft. Beginning in August, Unraveled IPA also will be available in 15-packs of 12-ounce cans exclusively in Michigan.