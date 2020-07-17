Duffield Lane moves to Breton Village

Local women’s boutique Duffield Lane recently relocated to Breton Village.

The new location officially opened its doors June 19 at 2457 Burton St. SE after previously being located at Gaslight Village in East Grand Rapids.

While East Grand Rapids provided a strong foundation for its growth, the Duffield Lane team said it is excited to work closer to home.

“We loved our time in Gaslight Village, but the opportunity at Breton Village presented itself and knew we had to take it,” said Jamie Loeks Duffield, founder and CEO of Duffield Lane. “We’re excited for a new challenge and the opportunity to grow our business in our home of Grand Rapids.”

Breton Village welcomed a variety of first-to-market businesses over the past few years, helping to establish it as Grand Rapids’ Fashion District. Breton Village is home to lifestyle brands like Luluemon, West Elm and Madewell, as well as local stores like Leigh’s, Fitzgerald’s, and RC Caylan Atelier.

The area’s focus on fashion, fitness and lifestyle brands makes it an ideal location for businesses like Duffield Lane to grow and connect with the community.

The new location is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Loeks Duffield, along with her husband Ryan Duffield, founded Duffield Lane in 2014. A lifetime spent on and around the water, including Lake Michigan, Long Island Sound, the Potomac River and Biscayne Bay, influenced the style of Duffield Lane resulting in a line of contemporary/classic women’s clothing with a nautical twist.