Tickets on sale for St. Cecilia’s 2021 season

Guests can purchase tickets for St. Cecilia Music Center’s 137th season, which will be its largest roster in recent history.

The 2021 season will feature three Spectacular Jazz Series performances, three Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Series events, nine Acoustic Café Folk Series evenings and a new music festival called WinterFest, featuring Christian McBride and Friends.

The Spectacular Jazz Series will include saxophonist Joshua Redman and his Quartet on Jan. 21. Trombonist, composer and producer Delfeayo Marsalis with the Uptown Jazz Orchestra will be performing April 15. Grammy and Tony Award-winning Jazz Singer Dee Bridgewater and Jazz Pianist Bill Charlap will take the stage May 8.

Magical Schuberton, The Brahms Effect and Sensational Strings will be the three Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center events. Magical Schuberton will perform Jan. 28; the event will feature three of Franz Schubert’s chamber music works. The Brahms Effect will be highlighted by composer Johannes Brahms on April 29. The Sensational Strings will perform June 3, featuring the music of Dvořák, Beethoven and Erwin Schulhoff.

The Acoustic Café Folk Series will feature eight artists from January to May. The first performance will be Jan. 22 as three-time Grammy winner Shawn Colvin commemorates her recently released album “Steady On Acoustic.”

“I’ve played these songs countless times, primarily as a solo acoustic artist,” she said. “All in all, this is the incarnation that feels most genuine. And so, to commemorate this milestone I decided to celebrate “Steady On” by recording it again, this time using only my voice and my guitar. This represents who I am as an artist and all I ever wanted to be, and I believe it does its predecessor proud.”

On Feb. 18, guitarist Leo Kottke, who has released 30 albums including “One Guitar No Vocals,” “That’s What,” “Peculiaroso,” “Sixty Six Steps” and “Try and Stop Me,” will perform.

Pop and Jazz artist Kat Edmonson will be gracing the stage March 4. She recently released “Dreamers Do” and has toured with artists such as Lyle Lovett, Chris Isaak, Gary Clark Jr., Shawn Colvin, Willie Nelson, Smokey Robinson, Nick Lowe and others.

Musician Rodney Crowell will be performing in the Royce Auditorium March 25. The Americana artist is a member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The winner of three GRAMMY’s and seven CMA awards, Mark O’Connor, will be performing on April 21. He is a composer and violinist who he performs country and bluegrass, jazz and classical music.

Sam Bush will make his appearance May 6. He has released seven albums and a live DVD over the past two decades. In 2009, the Americana Music Association awarded Bush the Lifetime Achievement Award for Instrumentalist.

Watkins Family Hour, a brother and sister bluegrass band, will be performing May 13. While Sean and Sara Watkins are both singers, Sean also plays the guitar and Sara plays the fiddle.

Grammy-winning artist Marc Cohn will be coming to Grand Rapids to perform May 23. He is a folk-rock singer-songwriter and musician.

WinterFest will feature six-time Grammy-winning jazz bassist Christian McBride with some musical collaborators for a three-evening festival in Royce Auditorium on Feb. 25, 26 and 27.

Call (616) 459-2224 or visit scmc-online.org for season subscription and single tickets.