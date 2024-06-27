Epicurean escape on Lake Macatawa

This spring, my girlfriend Val and I ventured over to tiptoe past the “tulip troopers” who were representing from all over the world, as usual, and thankfully! Tulips were blooming, and passersby turned into a newly minted gaggle of gal pals from Ohio. They were sailing by for happy hour and said “hi.” We said, “hi,” too. We were all Boatwerks virgins, so I went straight to the top and summoned Chris, the General Manager to guide me in ordering. (Even though I may not look like it, I am highly coachable.)

He steered us to the new seafood entrees. I zeroed in on the seafood chowder— tout suite! Was it because I was harkening back to the days of Great Lakes Shipping Company in Grand Rapids? Or because I just spoke to the head bartender from the same place? I threw caution to the wind and Val followed suit. Every taste was a treat. Phenomenal. Not to be shared. Claim your own serving!

Next up to bat was Val’s choice, a warm cheesy dish served hot in a black spider pan like my Danish grandmother restauranteur. Yes sir, they did that right, too!