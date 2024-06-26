Recipe: Cheesy cauliflower ‘bread’ sticks

This keto-friendly cheesy cauliflower “bread” sticks recipe requires an oven, a baking sheet, parchment paper, and a food processor or similar mixing device.

INGRDIENTS

1 small head cauliflower, chopped into florets

1 small garlic clove

2 teaspoons Fustini’s Tuscan Spice blend

2 teaspoons Fustini’s Tuscan Herb olive oil (or substitute your favorite herb-infused olive oil like garlic, basil, or pesto).

2 large eggs, beaten

8 ounces shredded cheddar cheese

5 ounces shredded parmesan

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Marinara sauce for dipping

DIRECTIONS

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 450° F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

Step 2

Add cauliflower florets and garlic to a food processor. Pulse until finely ground and the consistency of couscous. Transfer mixture to a large bowl. Add olive oil, seasonings, 1 cup cheddar, ½ cup parmesan, salt and pepper. Combine until the mixture holds together when squeezed.

Step 3

Spread mixture on parchment into an 8 by 12-inch rectangle, about a quarter inch thick. Bake for 18 – 20 minutes, until the crust turns golden brown all over.

Step 4

Remove the baking sheet from the oven. Lay another piece of parchment paper on top of the crust, with the bottom of a second baking sheet on the new parchment paper. Using oven mitts, hold both the baking sheets together and flip them over so the crust is now on the parchment, on the upside-down baking sheet.

Step 5

Remove the first parchment paper from the crust and cut it into 1-½ inch wide strips. Separate the strips and sprinkle them with the remaining cheeses. Bake on the upside-down baking sheet until the cheese is melted and turning brown, about 8 – 10 minutes.

Step 6

Allow the “breadsticks” to cool for 5 minutes, then transfer sticks to a serving plate and serve with warm marinara sauce for dipping.

Recipe supplied by fustinis.com, adapted from the Food Network.