Taco & Tequila Festival back for round two

Get ready for a tantalizing blend of flavors and fun at the Second Annual Grand Rapids Taco and Tequila Fest at Riverside Park. This festival, which takes place Saturday, July 27, boasts an impressive lineup of over 100 tequilas alongside delectable tacos and more (including beer, sangria and margaritas).

Whether you’re a tequila aficionado or just looking for a good time, this event has something for everyone. Savor the taste of premium tequilas while enjoying live music, browsing through vendors, and indulging in delicious food truck offerings. Plus, your ticket supports a great cause—proceeds benefit Friends of The River, a non-profit dedicated to preserving Michigan’s waterways. Don’t miss out on this ultimate summer fiesta!

Save the Date!

Saturday, July 27, 2024 Location: Riverside Park, 2001 Monroe Ave NE (by the little league fields on the northern end of the park). Festival list with participating vendors can be found here.