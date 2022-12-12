Date announced for Food & Beverage Awards

The West Michigan Hotel District Food & Beverage Industry Awards are back (after a multiyear pandemic hiatus) and set to take place Jan. 2, 2023 at the Amway Grand Plaza.

This event, designed to honor the best chefs and mixologists in Grand Rapids, will also shine a spotlight on the farms, breweries and individuals operating as standouts in the West Michigan food and beverage landscape.

The event will be hosted by George Aquino, vice president and managing director of AHC Hospitality and include hors d’oeuvres, a 3-course dinner, cocktails and an afterparty at Woodrow’s DuckPin, the bowling alley located inside the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel.

Comedian Adam Degi will take the podium to lighten the mood and help organizers present awards to the people who move the food and beverage industry. In addition to multiple chefs and restauranteurs’ awards, Doug Small, Experience Grand Rapids’ President and CEO will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award for his continued support of Grand Rapids’ food and beverage community.

A portion of proceeds from the event will be donated to the Franz “Swiss” Imfeld Culinary Scholarship fund at Grand Rapids Community College.

The event takes place Monday, January 2, 2023 from 6 p.m. to midnight at the Amway Grand Plaza’s Ambassador Ballroom, 187 Monroe Ave NW, in downtown Grand Rapids.

Tickets can be purchased online for $125/person or $1,000 for an 8-person table.