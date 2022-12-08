Things to do in GR this weekend



Thursday, Dec. 8

Take in the Lights on Creston

So many wonderful events take place in Grand Rapids during the season of giving. It’s hard to pare it down, but my first pick is an annual holiday event in the Creston neighborhood, “Lights on Creston,” which takes place from 4-8 p.m. tonight, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.*

In addition to music, shopping and drinks, all while supporting the Creston small business community, there will be an Artisan Market on the second floor of Creston Brewery, 1504 Plainfield Ave NE, photo ops with Santa at Kingma’s Market, 225 Plainfield Ave NE, and a chance to vote for your favorite window display in Grand Rapids’ largest neighborhood.

For more details and a list of participating businesses, click here.

*Readers who received our Email Newsletter on Monday, Dec. 5, may have read that this event takes place on a different incorrect day. It was fixed within a few minutes, but it’s worth noting that this fun family festival takes place TONIGHT!



People who wish to receive our newsletter can sign up by entering your name and email address in the Newsletter Signup fields to the right (desktop version).

Saturday & Sunday, Dec. 10, 11

Film Festival Brings Sci-Fi Classics to the Big Screen

Phoenix Theatres, 3195 28th St SE, Kentwood



The screening of a new, meticulously-restored version of “Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition” leads a weekend of Sci-Fi films and discussion at the newly refurbished Phoenix Theatre, located within the Woodland Mall complex.

Other titles include “2001: A Space Odyssey,” “Blade Runner,” “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” and much, much more.

According to Cory Jacobson, owner of Phoenix Theatres, completion of the original film, which was Directed by Robert Wise and released in 1979, was hurried to meet a predetermined release date.

“If you saw the original version in 1979, you will immediately feel the director’s edition is bigger, better and far more immersive in a theatre setting,” said Jacobsen.

“I’ve been passionate about this film since I first saw it at my local theatre 43 years ago. My interest in the film developed into a lifelong career in movie theatres, which has led in later life to a warm friendship with Douglas Trumbull (who was responsible for the film’s visual effects)… With our new state-of-the-art theatre, we can theatrically present their vision fully realized in the Midwest for the first time.”

Those interested in delving deeper into the filmmaking process can talk directly with the filmmakers as they present the film in three acts, answering audience questions in real time between each act during the showing of the film. Find out more here.

For tickets and showtimes visit phoenixmovies.net.

Dec. 9-30, various dates and times

BYOB Holiday Lights Trolley

Check-in is at Founders Brewing Co., 235 Grandville Ave. SW, in Grand Rapids.

Founders staff members will act as guides while on a merry trolley ride – featuring trivia, music, prizes and more – showcasing Grand Rapids’ best seasonal attractions, lighting displays and holiday landmarks.

Possible stops or sights on the tour could include: The Christmas Lite Show at LMCU Ballpark, residential displays in surrounding areas, East Grand Rapids Christmas Tree and light displays, Rosa Parks Circle and the Grand Rapids Christmas Tree.

Complimentary snacks will be served at Founders before the trolley departs.

This BYOB trolley is for guests 21 and over. Cost is $79.00

To purchase tickets, visit EventBrite.

Sunday, Dec. 11, 7 p.m.

Annual Christmas Concert

Westminster Presbyterian Church

47 Jefferson Ave. SE Grand Rapids

This annual program will feature Christmas melodies with the settings by North American composers, including Stephen Paulus, John Ferguson, Matthew Culloton, Donald Patriquin and more. The audience will also be invited to sing carols along with the choirs and the orchestra.

Westminster seeks to be a Christian community. To us, being Christian means that we welcome everyone, just as Christ did. Absolutely everyone.

More information can be found on the church website.