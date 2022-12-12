Grand Rapids skates to number eight

Whether you enjoy figure skating, hockey, or speed skating, winter is the best time to bundle up and head to your local ice rink.

So, which of the 200 biggest U.S. cities have the most glorious opportunities to glide on ice?

Grand Rapids ranks number 8 behind Chicago (7th), Anchorage (6th), Minneapolis (5th), Pittsburg (4th), Boston (3rd), New York (2nd), with St. Paul, Minnesota taking the number one spot.

Some of the judging criteria included:

Number of Ice Skating Rinks – 9th

Number of Hockey Equipment Stores – 14th

Number of Beginner Ice Skating Programs – 97th

Holds Figure Skating Competitions – 1st

10-Year Difference in Yearly Number of Very Cold Days – 4th

To find out more about the ranking, click here.